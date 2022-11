Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu administered him the oath of office at a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapathi Bhavan.

Justice Chandrachud takes over as the head of India’s judiciary from Justice UU Lalit, who demitted office on Tuesday.

He will have a tenure of two years as CJI and demit office on November 10, 2024.