Karnataka Assembly passes anti-cow slaughter Bill

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly, on Wednesday, passed the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill-2020.
The Bill was moved by Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan, which calls for a blanket ban on cattle slaughter and stringent punishment to those indulging in these activities.
Slaughter of cattle as per the new Bill will be a cognisable offence and will attract three to seven years imprisonment and a fine that shall not be less than ₹50,000 extendable to ₹5 lakh.
The minister said the new Bill will repeal the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964 (Karnataka Act 35 of 1964) to prohibit the slaughter of cattle and for the preservation of improvement of the breeds of cattle and to endeavour to organise agriculture and animal husbandry in terms of Article 48 of the Constitution of India, by enacting a comprehensive legislation.
Congress legislators opposed tabling of the Bill. Later as the ruling party was giving its consent, Congress MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah trooped into the well of the House alleging that the Bill was not discussed for tabling in the Business Advisory Committee meeting.
