Karnataka has increased ICU beds 2.5 times: Health Minister

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
As the second wave of Covid infection cases mounted in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, at an alarming rate, K Sudhakar, who is the minister for medical education shares how the state government is tackling it.
In an interview with BusinessLine, he spells out the measures that he and his department plans to undertake to handle the pandemic. Excerpts:
What is the action plan to tackle the second wave of infection sweeping the state?
One of the most important differences is that the first wave initially spread slowly due to early stringent government measures like complete lockdown along with strong citizens’ vigilance.
This time however, people seem to have lowered their guard and the double mutant strain is further contributing to the virus spread.
We are making sincere efforts to further increase medical infrastructure and ensure sufficient supply of medical oxygen and anti-viral drug Remdesivir.
What is the status of hospital bed availability in the state and in Bengaluru?
Since March 2020, oxygenated beds have been increased from 1,970 to 23,884. ICU beds with a ventilator have been increased from 610 to 2,108. In Bengaluru, we have 13,547 beds in private hospitals out of which 560 are oxygenated beds. We have 879 ventilators. There are 14 private medical colleges which have 3,618 oxygenated beds, 651 ICU and 281 ventilators.
What is the current status of Remdesivir availability?
The State government has already placed orders to procure 70,000 vials of Remdesivir. We have already started receiving those as per schedule. Centre had also allocated additional 25,000 vials to Karnataka till April 30.
We are also trying airlift directly two lakh vials of Remdesivir. I have personally spoken to Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw for additional procurement.
Has the government found solutions for shortage of medical oxygen?
The installed production capacity in Karnataka is about 870 tonnes. The estimate is that we would need about 1,500 tonnes by May. We have already requested industries to divert maximum industrial oxygen for medical usage purposes. Also Karnataka has been allocated six oxygen plants with 100 litres per minute capacity each under PM Cares Fund which are being installed in government hospitals. All plants are expected to be operational by the end of this month; 40 Plants will be installed by the State government in next three months out of which 10 are 500 lpm capacity, 30 are 390 lpm. A dedicated war room has been established at the Office of the Drugs Controller to streamline oxygen supply.
How much vaccine is Karnataka procuring from SII-AstraZeneca & Bharat Biotech?
We are working on it, and will provide you details once it is finalised.
What is the action plan for vaccine roll out for above 18 years?
The Union Government has made vaccination open for all from May 1. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday decided to procure 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the first phase and has earmarked ₹400 crore for this purpose. So far we have administered more than 77 lakh doses of vaccine across the State. We have also allowed vaccination at workplaces if there are more than 100 eligible and willing persons.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Jeet Thayil’s latest work opens new doors for feminist revisionist Christian narratives in India
How does India benefit from a partnership with the US after it pulls out of Afghanistan?
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...