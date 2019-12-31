Karnataka Home Minister urges pro- and anti-CAA protestors to put off their plans

Come and see the students on the streets
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
The Karnataka Home Minister, Basavaraja Bommai, has appealed to both the pro- and anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protestors in Mangaluru to postpone their proposed protests for a few days. This follows the violent incidents during the anti-CAA protests on December 19.
Addressing presspersons after a meeting with the members of different communities in Mangaluru on Tuesday, he said the Muslim central committee in Mangaluru has sought permission to conduct a protest meeting against CAA on January 4.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has also sought permission to conduct a public awareness meeting in support of CAA. Both the organisers want to conduct their meetings in the city.
Considering the incidents in Mangaluru on December 19 where two people were killed in a police firing during a protest march, the organisers have been asked to postpone their proposed programmes by at least 10 days, he said.
Both the organisers have promised to get back to him after consulting the matter with their members, he said.
The government has already ordered for a magisterial inquiry into the December 19 violent incidents. This has been instituted based on the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).
The Minister said that NHRC guidelines also mandate an investigation in cases related to police firing by an independent police agency. The Karnataka CID will carry out that investigation, he said.
The meeting also discussed the need to formulate a policy on disbursal of compensation in cases related to police firing. He said there were also suggestions to form ward-level peace committees in the city.
