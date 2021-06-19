Karnataka, Maharashtra to share water release info to manage floods in Krishna & Bhima basin

Karnataka and Maharashtra have agreed to jointly manage floods in Krishna and Bhima basin.

The interstate flood monitoring committee meeting was held on Saturday with Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Water Resources Minister of Maharashtra Jayant Patil attending it.

“We discussed various issues regarding effective flood management in Krishna and Bhima basin and it was decided to have better coordination and communication between two States at ministerial level, Secretaries level and at the field level,” Yediyurappa said in a statement.

Both the States have also agreed to share real time data on rainfall and water release from reservoirs both in Krishna and Bhima basin in order to manage the floods effectively.

“We have decided to speed up the Doodhganga project and complete it in the next two years so that the long wait for the irrigation facility of the region is fulfilled,” Chief Minister said.

He further said “the meeting decided that a technical team will work out for getting 4 TMC water from Maharashtra and reciprocating for the drought hit areas of Maharashtra.”

The interstate flood monitoring committee meeting in addition to the Maharashtra minister was attended by senior officers of Maharashtra Government, Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Dr E V Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary of Water Resources Department Rakesh Singh.