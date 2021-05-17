Karnataka orders 20,000 vials of ‘Amphotericin B’ to treat Mucormycosis

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Karnataka government has ordered 20,000 vials of Amphotericin B to treat Mucormycosis fungal infection found in Covid patients post-recovery.
Mucormycosis is a post-Covid complication mostly found in people with uncontrolled diabetes and other immunocompromised conditions. Excessive use of steroids and contamination in ventilators and other equipment are also the causes of black fungus infection.
“Measures are being taken to identify sources of contamination to prevent infection. The state government has also notified Mucormycosis disease and all hospitals have to mandatorily report the cases,” said Dr K Sudhakar, Health & Medical Education Minister.
“Amphotericin injection is being given for the treatment of this disease. A single patient needs 40-60 vials of this medicine. Centre has approved 1,050 vials out of which 450 vials have been supplied to our state,” he added.
The Minister held a meeting with experts to discuss the measures to prevent and treat Mucormycosis fungal infection.
“Expert committee headed by Dr H S Satish, HOD, ENT at BMCRI has been formed to study and submit a report to the government,” said Dr Sudhakar.
The state government has identified MMC, Mysuru, SIMS, Shivamogga, GIMS, Kalaburagi, KIMS, Hubballi, KMC, Manipal and Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru as regional centres to treat Mucormycosis.
“I urge people to not panic and take all precautions post Covid recovery to prevent infection,” the Minister said.
According to Dr Sudhakar, treatment on a pilot basis for black fungus cases at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru has commenced for people recovering or have recovered from Covid-19 and found to be infected with the disease. Some of the symptoms include partial loss of vision, nasal congestion and pain under the eyes.
“About 97 people have been reported with this infection so far and they are being treated at Bowring hospital on an experimental basis,” the Minister said.
Earlier, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held a video conference with chief secretaries in the government, district officers, gram panchayat (GP) CEOs, District Police Superintendents, District Surgeons and District Health and Family Welfare Officers on the management of Covid19 in the state.
The Chief Minister inaugurated the Covid Care Centre set up at BGS Medical College, Bengaluru in the presence of Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji. The centre is equipped with 210 oxygenated, 43 ICU, 30 HDU, and 100 general beds.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
Scrolling through Facebook, I notice a friend’s post about the toxicity of small, lighted screens. But I’m ...
On May 15, 1941, New York Yankees baseball star Joe DiMaggio started a 56-game streak of at least one hit in ...
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...