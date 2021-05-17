Karnataka orders 20,000 vials of ‘Amphotericin B’ to treat Mucormycosis

Karnataka government has ordered 20,000 vials of Amphotericin B to treat Mucormycosis fungal infection found in Covid patients post-recovery.

Mucormycosis is a post-Covid complication mostly found in people with uncontrolled diabetes and other immunocompromised conditions. Excessive use of steroids and contamination in ventilators and other equipment are also the causes of black fungus infection.

“Measures are being taken to identify sources of contamination to prevent infection. The state government has also notified Mucormycosis disease and all hospitals have to mandatorily report the cases,” said Dr K Sudhakar, Health & Medical Education Minister.

“Amphotericin injection is being given for the treatment of this disease. A single patient needs 40-60 vials of this medicine. Centre has approved 1,050 vials out of which 450 vials have been supplied to our state,” he added.

The Minister held a meeting with experts to discuss the measures to prevent and treat Mucormycosis fungal infection.

“Expert committee headed by Dr H S Satish, HOD, ENT at BMCRI has been formed to study and submit a report to the government,” said Dr Sudhakar.

The state government has identified MMC, Mysuru, SIMS, Shivamogga, GIMS, Kalaburagi, KIMS, Hubballi, KMC, Manipal and Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru as regional centres to treat Mucormycosis.

“I urge people to not panic and take all precautions post Covid recovery to prevent infection,” the Minister said.

According to Dr Sudhakar, treatment on a pilot basis for black fungus cases at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru has commenced for people recovering or have recovered from Covid-19 and found to be infected with the disease. Some of the symptoms include partial loss of vision, nasal congestion and pain under the eyes.

“About 97 people have been reported with this infection so far and they are being treated at Bowring hospital on an experimental basis,” the Minister said.

Covid management

Earlier, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held a video conference with chief secretaries in the government, district officers, gram panchayat (GP) CEOs, District Police Superintendents, District Surgeons and District Health and Family Welfare Officers on the management of Covid19 in the state.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Covid Care Centre set up at BGS Medical College, Bengaluru in the presence of Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji. The centre is equipped with 210 oxygenated, 43 ICU, 30 HDU, and 100 general beds.