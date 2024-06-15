Karnataka government on Saturday hiked sales tax on fuel, making petrol and diesel costlier.

According to official sources, petrol will now go up by ₹3 and diesel by ₹3.5 per litre.

In a notification issued by the Finance Department, the government has hiked sales tax on petrol by 3.92 percentage points, from 25.92 to 29.84 per cent.

On diesel, the hike is 4.1 percentage points, from 14.34 to 18.44 per cent.

This notification shall come into force with immediate effect, it said.

The decision comes days after the Lok Sabha poll results, in which the NDA won 19 out of 28 seats in Karnataka, with the BJP winning 17 and JD(S) 2. The ruling Congress won nine seats in the state.

The move, aimed at resource mobilisation, comes after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the finance minister, reviewed the state’s revenue generation and fiscal position.

During the meeting, the CM asked officials to work harder towards meeting revenue collection targets.