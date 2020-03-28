Karnataka reports 10 new cases, now has 74 positive cases

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
The total Coronavirus or Covid-19 positive cases in Karnataka has touched 74 which includes three deaths and five being discharged.
Through patient 19, community transmission of Coronavirus has wrecked Chikkaballapur district, which borders Andhra Pradesh.
As per the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department mid-day bulletin, 10 new cases were detected and the details of the new confirmed cases are:
Patient 65: 54 year old female, resident of Uttara Kannada and contact of Patient 36 (wife). The case is isolated in designated hospital Uttara Kannada.
Patient 66: 28 year old Female, resident of Uttara Kannada, contact of Patient 36 (daughter). The case is isolated in designated hospital in Uttara Kannada.
Patient 67: 23 year old Female, resident of Uttara Kannada contact of Patient 36 (daughter). The case is isolated at designated hospital in Uttara Kannada.
Patient 68: 21 year old male, resident of Bengaluru had a history of travel to London and contact of Patient 25 (son), arrived in India on March 17. The case is isolated at designated hospital in Bengaluru.
Patient 69: 23 year old male, resident of Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh and contact of Patient 19. The case is isolated at designated hospital in Chikkaballapur.
Patient 70: 70 year old male, resident of Chikkaballapur and contact of Patient 19. The case is isolated at designated hospital in Chikkaballapur.
Patient 71: 32 year old female, resident of Chikkaballapur and contact of Patient 19. The case is isolated at designated hospital in Chikkaballapur.
Patient 72: 38 year old male, resident of Chikkaballapur and contact of Patient 19. The case is isolated at designated hospital in Chikkaballapur.
Patient 73: 18 year old male, resident of Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh and contact of Patient 19. The case is isolated at designated hospital in Chikkaballapur.
Patient 74: 63 year old female, resident of Bengaluru had a history of travel to London and arrived in India on March 16. The case is isolated at designated hospital in Bengaluru.
