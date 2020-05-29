Karnataka sees highest single-day spike of 248 cases

Karnataka reports the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases at 248. With this, the total number of cases stand at 2781 cases. The total death stood at 49 (2 non-Covid-19 cause).

Of the 248 cases, 227 are interstate passengers mainly returnees from Maharashtra which has wrecked the districts of Kalaburgi – 61 cases, Yadgir – 60 cases, Raichur 62 cases and Udupi 15 cases.

The day saw 60 discharges with Hassan leading at 30 cases, Kalaburgi – 10 cases, Mandya and Davangere – 5 cases each. With this the total number of discharges in the state is 894 cases.

Work from home

Karnataka Deputy Chief minister C N Ashwathnarayan, who also holds IT and BT portfolio to hold discussions with telecommunication companies with regard to network issues hampering work from home (WFH).

Responding to few MLAs who approached the minister, a meeting has been scheduled with telecommunication companies on June 1 to address problems faced by IT/ITES and biotech companies.

With 248 cases reported today, the State’s total tally of active cases is 1,837.

District wise actvie cases is as follows: Bengaluru Urban – 141 cases, Mandya – 224 cases, Kalaburgi - 159 cases, Yadgir – 213 cases, Udupi – 158 cases, Davangere – 58 cases, Belagavi – 53 cases, Hassan – 114 cases, Chikkabalapura – 114 cases, Raichur – 134 cases, Bidar – 93 cases, Dakshina Kannada – 63 cases, Mysuru – 3 cases, Vijayapura – 27 cases, Bagalkote – 13 cases, Uttara Kannada – 32 cases, Ballari – 32 cases, Dharwad – 32 cases, Chitradurga – 33 cases, Shivamogga – 28 cases, Gadag – 23 cases, Tumkuru – 22 cases, Kolar -19 cases, Chikkamagaluru – 16 cases, Bengaluru rural – 7 cases, Haveri – 7 cases, Koppal – 4 cases, Kodagu – 2 cases, Ramanagara – 1 case and others - 12 cases.

On Friday, in 31 Fever Clinics of BBMP, a total of 181 people have been screened and till on date 11,056 people have been screened. In 528 Fever Clinics in the state, in total 12,565 people have been screened and till on date 5.96 lakh people have been screened. In 104 Fever Clinics of Private Hospital and Colleges which were operationalized, in total 2312 people have been screened and till on date 60,668 people have been screened.

Home quarantine

Home Quarantine Enforcement Squad have quarantined 8 persons in Institutions on Friday based on the complaints received from public and totally till date 2934 have been shifted from home Quarantine to institutional quarantine.

The mental health teams have so far conducted counselling for patients and contacts 1,741 sessions were held on Friday and so far 1.14 lakh counselling sessions have been held.