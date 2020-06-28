Karnataka sees single-day highest spike of 1,267 Covid cases

At 1,267 Covid-19 positive cases, Karnataka recorded the highest single-day spike taking the State’s total tally to 13,190 and total active cases stood at 5,472. Bengaluru also sees all-time high reported cases at 783.

On the discharge front, the day saw 220 cases and with this total discharges stood at 7,507. Patients in ICU are 243 and the day saw 16 deaths, taking the State’s total death toll to 207 and 4 non-Covid-19 cause death.

Of the 1,267 new cases reported in State, cases continue to mount in Bengaluru and the city clocked 783 cases and followed by Dakshina Kannada 97, Ballari 71, Kalaburgi 34, Hassan 31, Gadag 30, Bengaluru Rural 27, Dharwad, Mysuru 18 each, Bagalkote 17, Uttara Kannada 14 and Haveri 11.

Private hospitals

The Stae government has issued a notification ordering private medical establishments in the State cannot deny/refuse/avoid treatment to patients with Covid-19 and Covid-19 like symptoms.

State’s Chief Secretary TM Vijaya Bhaskar said Section 11 of the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act, 2017 lays down that private medical establishment shall actively participate in the implementation of all national and State health programmes in such manner as the State government may notify, perform statutory duties to prevent the spread of communicable disease and adhere to the patient’s charter. Hence, the private medical establishments shall not refuse/deny/avoid in any manner the treatment of such patients.

“The non-compliance to this order will attract punishment under the relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act 2005, the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act 2017 and the Indian Penal Code,” he said.

Quarantine norms

As per the new government order persons coming from Maharashtra shall be placed in 7-day institutional quarantine followed by 7-day home quarantine. Persons coming from other States shall be placed in 14-day home quarantine.

As enforcement measures in Bengaluru, Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru city tweeted, “City DCPs n BBMP are on streets to enforce wearing of mask and SD. Warnings now, criminal cases will follow. Urge every Bangalorean to enforce mask enforcement and SD. If people argue call 100, we are ready to respond to your calls. RWA n Traders Please Donate Masks to underprivileged.” He further added, “Don’t bother about the high and mighty factor, whosoever it is, just tell people around you to wear a mask and not hang around your neck.”