Karnataka syncs Centre’s Unlock 4 guidelines to reopen more activities

Karnataka government has decided to extend the lockdown measures in the state especially, in the containment zones up to September 30. The state government also has decided to synchronize Centre’s unlock 4 guidelines to reopen more activities in the state.
The order signed by state’s Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said lockdown measures in the state would come into effect from September 1 till September 30 and it will be strictly implemented by commissioner BBMP, police commissioners, district deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and other health department authorities.
As per the latest order, activities permitted during Unlock-4 period outside the containment zones, are social/academic /sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/political functions and other congregations with a ceiling of 100 persons, will be permitted with effect from September 21, with the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.
However, marriage related gatherings with guests not exceeding 50 and funeral/last rites related gatherings with a number of persons not exceeding 20 will continue to be allowed up to September 20, after which the ceiling of 100 persons will apply.
Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will remain closed. However, open-air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from September 21.
The order said there is no restriction on Inter-State and Intra-State movement. “There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements. However, people coming to Karnataka State from other States shall strictly adhere to the prevailing Guidelines SOPs issued by Kamataka Department of Health and Family Welfare and Revenue Department.
Movement by passenger trains; domestic passenger air travel; movement of persons on Vande Bharat and Air Transport Bubble flights; and sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers will continue to be regulated as per SOPs issued by concerned departments of Government of India.
