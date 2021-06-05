Karnataka to cap Mucormycosis treatment cost in private hospitals

Karnataka government is planning to cap the price of mucormycosis (black fungus) treatment in private hospitals.

“Currently patients are getting free treatment in all government hospitals. The government is now thinking of fixing the price for the treatment in private hospitals,” said Dr K Sudhakar, State Health and Medical Minister.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the CV Raman General Hospital & Epidemic Diseases Hospital and reviewing the Covid-19 situation, the Minister said “Many lower middle-class and low income people are coming to government hospitals for treatment and are getting free treatment in the state.”

“Also the government is considering to include black fungus treatment under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme. Recently, the Chief Minister announced that treatment costs will be borne by the government and it costs ₹2-3 lakh for every person,” he added.

1,784 cases of black fungus have been reported and about 1,564 people are being treated in the State.

“About 2-3 weeks of treatment is necessary and it takes about 5-6 weeks for complete recovery. 62 people have recovered so far and unfortunately 111 people have lost their lives,” Minister said.

The Centre has allocated 9,750 vials of Amphotericin B drug used for treatment of black fungus to Karnataka. On Friday, the State received 8,860 vials. So far, we have received 18,650 vials. 8,860 vials have been used by government hospitals and 9,740 vials have been provided to private hospitals, Dr Sudhakar said

Post-Covid Care

Post-Covid Centres are being set up in hospitals to ensure monitoring of post-Covid complications and treatment. Doctors are also being trained to handle post-Covid complications. “Not everyone who recovered from Covid will have complications. Only those who were administered with high dosage of steroids and underwent prolonged ICU treatment are facing complications. But all these can be treated and cured,” he said.

“The second wave may subside in the state by the end of June. But we need to continue to follow precautions.

According to Dr Sudhakar “100 ICU beds are being set up through CSR initiatives. Of these, 77 beds will come up at CV Raman General Hospital and another 24 ICU beds will come up at Epidemic Diseases Hospital.”

A 1000 LPM oxygen generator unit allocated through PM Cares Fund is being installed at CV Raman General Hospital. The facility will be inaugurated by the chief minister on Monday.

“The demand for beds has come down in Bengaluru as cases have reduced. However, the government will continue to ramp up infrastructure to ensure preparedness for future waves,” said the Minister.

About 70-75 lakh people are to be vaccinated this month. So far, about 1.5 crore doses have been administered in the state. By the end of June about 2.25 crore people are to receive at least one dose of vaccine.

