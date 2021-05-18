Karnataka tops in setting up health & wellness centres under Ayushman Bharat

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Karnataka is ranked at the top in establishing health and wellness centres under Ayushman Bharat Programme to provide comprehensive primary health care in rural areas.
K Sudhakar, Health & Medical Education Minister said “Karnataka leads in implementing the project for the year 2020-21 as per Health & Family Welfare Department. The Union government had set a target of establishing 2,263 sub centres. The State has upgraded 3,300 centres till March 31.”
“It is 146 percent more than the set target. Centre has given the target of upgrading 2,096 PHC to HWC. 2,168 have been upgraded so far which is 103 percent more than the set target. Also against the target of upgrading 294 urban PHCs, the State has already upgraded 364 PHCs. This is 124 percent more than the set target,” he added. He further added “A total of 4,653 HWC have to be established in the State as given by the Centre out of which 5,832 have been established which is 125 percent more than the given target.”
With an objective of providing quality health care for all under Ayushman Bharat – Arogya Karnataka scheme, all PHCs are being upgraded under National Health Mission. The State has a target of upgrading 11,595 Centres as HWCs. Counselling sessions for adults, public yoga camps, providing temporary and permanent family planning methods to couples, ENT care, first aid during emergency and referring to tertiary hospitals are some of the services being offered in these centres.
“Health department is focused more on controlling Covid at this point of time. Government is also facing a revenue crunch due to the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic,” he added. However, this has not stopped the government from implementing developmental projects. “Even though our short to medium term goal is to tackle the Covid pandemic, our long-term goal and ultimate aim is to strengthen PHCs which are the building blocks of our public healthcare system,” said the Minister.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Scrolling through Facebook, I notice a friend’s post about the toxicity of small, lighted screens. But I’m ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...