Karnataka tops in setting up health & wellness centres under Ayushman Bharat

Karnataka is ranked at the top in establishing health and wellness centres under Ayushman Bharat Programme to provide comprehensive primary health care in rural areas.

K Sudhakar, Health & Medical Education Minister said “Karnataka leads in implementing the project for the year 2020-21 as per Health & Family Welfare Department. The Union government had set a target of establishing 2,263 sub centres. The State has upgraded 3,300 centres till March 31.”

“It is 146 percent more than the set target. Centre has given the target of upgrading 2,096 PHC to HWC. 2,168 have been upgraded so far which is 103 percent more than the set target. Also against the target of upgrading 294 urban PHCs, the State has already upgraded 364 PHCs. This is 124 percent more than the set target,” he added. He further added “A total of 4,653 HWC have to be established in the State as given by the Centre out of which 5,832 have been established which is 125 percent more than the given target.”

Primary healthcare

With an objective of providing quality health care for all under Ayushman Bharat – Arogya Karnataka scheme, all PHCs are being upgraded under National Health Mission. The State has a target of upgrading 11,595 Centres as HWCs. Counselling sessions for adults, public yoga camps, providing temporary and permanent family planning methods to couples, ENT care, first aid during emergency and referring to tertiary hospitals are some of the services being offered in these centres.

“Health department is focused more on controlling Covid at this point of time. Government is also facing a revenue crunch due to the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic,” he added. However, this has not stopped the government from implementing developmental projects. “Even though our short to medium term goal is to tackle the Covid pandemic, our long-term goal and ultimate aim is to strengthen PHCs which are the building blocks of our public healthcare system,” said the Minister.