Karnataka’s Covid-19 infection fatality rate at 0.05%, reveals sero-survey

Apple’s iPad Air 2020: Best of the lot
This tablet almost beats the iPad Pro and is in a perfect compact size for both work and play
Of the total Karnataka’s population of 7.07 crore, over 1.93 crore are estimated to have the prevalence of Covid-19 revealed the sero-survey done from September 3-16.
Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar releasing the survey findings said the State’s infection fatality rate (IFR) due to Covid-19 stood at 0.05 per cent. The present IFR is likely an underestimate. The overall IFR based on the first round of sentinel sero-survey findings is 0.07 per cent. The IFR reported across other cities are Mumbai 0.05-0.10 per cent, Pune 0.08 per cent, Delhi 0.09 per cent and Chennai 0.13 per cent.”
Of the 16,585 persons surveyed covering the three risk categories, the analysis was done on results for 15,624 individuals whose RAT plus RT-PCR and Covid Kavach ELISA antibody test results were matched.
The Minister said the overall weighted adjusted sero-prevalence of IgG was 16.4 percent suggesting they were infected in the past and found to have IgG antibodies against SARS CoV-2.
The overall weighted adjusted sero-prevalence of IgG in Delhi was 29.1 per cent, Mumbai 16 per cent non-slum settings, 57 per cent in slum settings, Pune 36.1-65.4 per cent across five prabhags, Indore 7.8 percent, Puducherry 22.7 percent, and Chennai 32.3 per cent.
