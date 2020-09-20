Karnataka’s new industrial policy to push mobile production

School’s out for those not connected
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The new industrial policy of Karnataka is expected to push mobile production in value terms in the state to ₹30,000 crore and create 1.2 lakh jobs by 2023, mobile handset and electronics body ICEA said on Sunday.
In August, Karnataka announced New Industrial Policy (NIP) 2020-25 which has a provision to incentivise mobile manufacturing.
The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), whose members include Apple, Winstron, Lava, among others, said specific policy incentives such as production linked incentive of 1 per cent of annual turnover during the policy period for five years is a welcome and bold step by the state government.
“We are confident that such initiatives will help the ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) sector to grow. Currently, the state’s share in the country is 1-1.5 per cent (₹2,500 crore) of mobile production, which is expected to cross 7 per cent or ₹30,000 crore by 2023,” ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said.
“This will also boost employment by creating 1.2 lakh jobs by 2023,” he added.
Karnataka has an estimated gross state domestic product of over ₹16 lakh crore, with 70 per cent of India’s chip designers based in the state.
The new industrial policy provides for reimbursement of stamp duty and registration charges, reimbursement of land conversion fee, power tariff reimbursement and exemption from electricity duty.
“The Karnataka government’s NIP 2020-25 is a very forward-looking policy which addresses several crucial labour reforms such as working shifts for women employees, overtime hours...Such measures put Karnataka at the forefront of ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in the country,” Sudipto Gupta, managing director, Wistron India and chairman of ICEA’s labour and HR Committee said.
Wistron is one of the electronic manufacturing companies in the state which plans to raise its headcount from around 2,000 in May 2020 to 20,000 by the end of next fiscal year.
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Through innovation, two start-ups help tribal and marginal farmers in Chhattisgarh and Bihar preserve and ...
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
Under the National Pension System, you can either actively choose the equity-debt allocation of your portfolio ...
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 stayed flat, but the bias is turning negative, so tread with caution
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
The fund invests at least 70% of net assets in debt and up to 30% in equities
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...