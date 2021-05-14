Kerala High Court asks Centre for deadline for Covid vaccine supply

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The Kerala High Court has asked the Centre to suggest the date by which Covid vaccines could be made available for Kerala.
A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court consisting of Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan and Justice MR Anita issued the direction on a public interest litigation seeking to issue directions to the Centre to set aside its liberalised pricing and Accelerated National Covid-19 Vaccination strategy, which provided for differential pricing for the vaccine supplied to Centre and the State governments.
The petitioners also sought orders to the Centre to procure and distribute vaccines to the State government free of cost for all age groups and to transfer the technology of manufacturing Covaxin along with cell lines to all manufacturers capable of manufacturing the vaccine.
The court, while considering the petition, orally observed that the incidents of death due to Covid could be brought down significantly through vaccination and the vaccination drive could not be delayed any further.
The counsel for the Centre submitted that an expert committee appointed by the Supreme Court was monitoring the distribution of vaccines.
The State Attorney submitted to the court to ensure steps for the distribution of vaccines to the State.
KP Aravindan and others, the petitioners in the case, sought the intervention of the court to fix a price ceiling for the vaccines and to expedite the acquisition of vaccines from all available national and international resources.
The petitioners moved the court in the “light of the faulty approach of the unconscionable vaccination policies” adopted by the Centre, which disregarded the “rights and sensitivities of certain sections of the society.”
They argued that the State has the onus to ensure universal immunisation in a swift and steadfast manner.
The court will consider the case on May 21.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
The bike provides the riders with three different preset riding styles
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...