Aimed at making available all services of local self-government institutions over a uniform digital platform, Kerala has introduced K-Smart (Kerala Solutions for Managing Administrative Reformation and Transformation), the first of its kind project in the country.

Speaking after the launch, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the State is once again setting a model for the rest of the country in the modern technology sector through K-Smart. It is for the first time that a system that makes available the entire gamut of services of a department in a single click is being introduced in the country. K-Smart is the latest example of Kerala in utilising the development in technology for multi-faceted development of the State, he said.

Also read: Kerala all set to start Heli Tourism project

According to Chief Minister, K-Smart ensures easy access of most vital services to the common public. This will be helpful to 40 lakh-odd expatriates to access services of local self-government institutions from any corner of the world without making personal visits to offices. K-Smart will facilitate people-friendly services by reaching out to them.

MB Rajesh, Minister for Local Self-Governments termed K-Smart as a critical step in the creation of new Kerala. Digitisation of services of local self- government institutions is part of an attempt in the drive towards achieving digital literacy.

Initially, K-Smart will be operational in corporations and municipalities and later will be rolled out in grama panchayats as well. It is embedded with an Integrated Messaging System that facilitates delivery of the acknowledgment receipt of complaints and applications in the portal that can be accessed through login of the applicant or complainant as also via Whatsapp and email.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve inaugurated the K-Smart mobile application.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit