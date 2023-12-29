Kerala is all set to introduce a new initiative in the travel industry with the Tourism Minister, P.A. Mohamed Riyas launching heli-tourism on Saturday using Kochi as its hub.

The service will be connecting eleven destinations such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Jadayu Para, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Munnar, Kumarakom, Kozhikode and Kasaragod.

Saving time

According to the Minister, the initiatives will enable tourists to save time loss during their visits to destinations. Kerala Tourism has also plans to introduce an informative microsite on heli-tourism.

There are also plans to launch new helipads in prime places and the authorities have started discussions with private players in the run up to the project, he said.

The heli-tourism services will be of three types. One is ‘City Rides’, which facilitates short trips within the city or to nearby tourist spots. The second ‘Destination-to-Destination Connect’ links tourist destinations within the state, facilitating their easy exploration. The third is ‘Tourism Packages’ which comprises curated trips interconnecting three to four destinations.

The role of Kerala Tourism in heli tourism project will be as a facilitator, while private agencies provide the services after meeting all the security specifications. They have to get necessary approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security to start the service.

The seating capacity will be between six and 12 passengers in the choppers. Expressions of interest will be called shortly, after which the aspiring operators need to furnish detailed plans, the Minister said.