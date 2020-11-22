Kerala police act amendment against freedom of speech, says Opposition

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said his government would consider creative suggestions on the controversial amendment to the police act providing for up to five years imprisonment to those making defamatory social media posts as the Opposition termed it as an assault on freedom of speech.

Amid widespread concerns that it was a tacit move to silence critics and the media, Vijayan said the government has the responsibility to uphold the freedom of the press as well as that of the citizens.

Seeking to allay fears, he maintained that the amendment would not hamper the freedom to criticise.

“The Government will certainly consider all creative opinions and suggestions that are being aired with regard to this amendment,” Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday signed the Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance brought by the Left front government envisaging addition of Section 118-A to prevent cyber attacks against women and children.

The section stipulates either imprisonment for up to five years or a fine of up to ₹10,000 or both to those who produce, publish or disseminate content through any means of communication to intimidate, insult or defame any person through social media.

CM defends move

Defending the move, Vijayan said the government was repeatedly receiving complaints even from prominent public and cultural figures against the wide ‘misuse’ of social media, especially by specificonline channels, he said.

“They have brought to the notice of the government instances where inhuman and vile cyber attacks were carried out by some in the guise of journalism and how it even harmed the family lives of many,” he said.

The use of personal likes or dislikes, political or non-political interests and so on to unsettle the peaceful atmosphere of families to settle scores arising out of revenge cannot be allowed, the chief minister asserted.

“Along with ensuring the freedom of the press, the government also has the responsibility of upholding a citizens individual freedom and his/her dignity as enshrined in the Constitution. The popular idea that ones freedom ends where the other’s nose begins needs to be respected,” Vijayan said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said the amendment was against the freedom of speech expression which is a constitutional right.

“Amendment to Kerala Police Act shows the intolerance of @vijayanpinarayi government over free speech. This amendment is against the freedom of speech expression, which is a constitutional right. The new law is an implicit move to silence critics and media. Nothing more, nothing less,” the senior Congress leader tweeted.

He said the chief minister was trying to scuttle the voice of the Opposition.

BJP slams government’s move

BJP state chief K Surendran said the addition of Section 118-A was a move against the freedom of expression of the people of the state.

“There is an undeclared emergency in the state,” Surendran said at a press meet in Thrissur, questioning the need for the new provision under the guise of countering cyber attacks against women.

There were existing laws which needed to be appropriately implemented to counter such crimes, he said.

Vijayan said in the name of the freedom of press, individual freedom cannot be violated and similarly, in the name of personal liberty , the freedom of the press cannot be violated.

Only those who think that it was their freedom to wreak havoc in others lives can see the new law as an affront on their freedom.

“Everybody has the right to make the strongest criticisms. The new amendment will not hamper that freedom in any way. If seen in a positive light, no one can perceive infringement of freedom in it,” Vijayan said.

He said a persons respect and dignity were essential in modern society and has constitutional validation which the government has a responsibility to ensure.

“In general, traditional media functions within these constitutional limits. However, certain online media have scant regard for such constitutional provisions and behave as if anything goes, creating an atmosphere of anarchy,” Vijayan said.

The opposition parties have alleged that the amendment, cleared by the state cabinet last month, would give more power to the police and also curtail the freedom of the press.