Kerala records 32 news cases, one death

An app that helps you Groww your money
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Kerala has reported the second death from the coronavirus infection, after an elderly patient treated for serious underlying conditions, passed away at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday night. The Medical Superintendent said that the 68-year-old was on ventilator support for the past five days.
The State had reported the first death from the virus in Kochi, when another elderly patient died in the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, Ernakulam, on Saturday, after being put on life support system for severe pneumonia and other related complications. This patient had travelled to Kochi from Dubai.
In contrast, doctors and Health Department officials do not know how the patient in Thiruvananthapuram, with no travel history abroad, contracted the virus. His antecedents could not be ascertained, since he had relapsed into a coma after being admitted into the hospital. His relatives told Health Department officials that he had attended a wedding reception and a funeral between March 5 and 23.
An alert has been sounded to those people who were present on these occasions.
The patient had presented Covid-19 symptoms on March 13, and was admitted into the isolation ward on March 23, with underlying conditions of elevated high pressure and thyroid. The first diagnostic test had proved negative, but the subsequent test on March 29 confirmed that he was infected. In between he suffered a cardiac arrest and serious impairment of the kidneys.
A continued dialysis was being performed on him since then, and he was put on ventilator support for the past five days, the medical superintendent said.
An incremental 32 positive cases were identified in the State on Monday, taking the total to 213, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Of these, 17 persons had travelled from Dubai, and the rest belong to their primary contacts.
Kasaragod district, which has emerged as the new epicentre of the infections, has accounted for 17 of the 32 infections on Monday; neighbouring Kannur reported 11 cases and two cases each in Wayanad and Idukki.
The total number of persons under observation in the state are 1,57,253, of which 1,56,660 are home quarantined, while 623 are in isolation wards.
A total of 6,991 samples have been sent for testing out of which 6,031 have proved negative in the State. The State government proposes to commence rapid testing soon, the Chief Minister said.
Amid the gloom of the toll from the virus rising to two in the State, Monday also delivered some good news with an octogenarian and non-agenarian parents and high-risk prime contacts of a family that returned from Italy being discharged from the Government Medical College in Kottayam.
These patients of very advanced age with comorbidities were at a critical stage midway through their stay in hospital. Doctors described as miraculous their successive stages of recovery and before being cleared virus-free on Monday.
The virus carrier family of three — a 55-year-old man, his 53-year-old wife and 26-year-old son — had infected six patients who had in close contact with them and two neighbours. The NRI family had come from Italy to Kochi via Doha on February 29 on a 19-day holiday.
It had allegedly evaded screening at the CIAL Airport in Kochi and headed straight home to Pathanamthitta. All of them have been discharged from hospital.
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
This start-up manufactures beverages and snacks
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...