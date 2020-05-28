Kerala resumes liquor sales against tokens sent via Bevco app

The app provides a slot at the interval of every 15 minutes at a specified outlet nearest to the consumer
Liquor sales have resumed in Kerala with the monopoly public sector wholesaler and retailer Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC or Bevco) floating the BevQ mobile app for placing orders at bars, beer parlours, Bevco outlets or those of Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation.
The BevQ app provides a slot at the interval of every 15 minutes at a specified outlet nearest to the consumer identified through GPS. But in the run-up to the scheduled 9 am for sales to begin on Thursday, many consumers experienced glitches with the app, whose trial run saw 20,000 downloads in two minutes the previous day.
Glitches with mobile app
Many of Kerala’s peer states had reopened liquor shops following the relaxation of lockdown rules in early May but to deleterious aftermath of uncontrolled crowding. Kerala did not want to jump the queue yet and decided to wait out its time for developing the app to rule out crowding that would put into jeopardy its carefully built record in the fight against Covid-19.
With the state Excise Minister launching the app on Wednesday evening, at least 1,200 outlets across the state were ‘empowered’ to vend liquor’ through use of tokens delivered by the app. Each outlet can entertain 450 orders a day with a maximum of 50 people allowed to queue up in an hour, and only five in front of the outlet at any given point.
Social distancing ensured
This would prevent the usual crowding in front of the outlet and ensure social distancing. The outlets will function from 9 am to 5 pm, and a consumer taking an order on a given day will not be given another for the next four days. The launch of the app has brought cheer to thousands of tipplers across the state which boasts one of the highest per capita liquor consumption.
The BevQ app was developed by the Kochi-based startup Faircode Technologies, and was keenly awaited after the State government made its intentions clear on reopening the liquor outlets lying closed for more than two months till then. The intervening period also saw furious exchanges for and against the move in the social media and in the political realm.
Opposition alleges corruption
Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, who had already drawn first blood after forcing the government to retreat from a deal with US-based Sprinklr for Covid-19 surveillance over charges of corruption, was prompt to jump into the fray with similar charges against the choice of Faircode Technologies for developing the app.
Chennithala went on to release what he described were ‘documents’ that proved that the government had favoured an ‘inexperienced firm with political links’ to the leadership of the ruling CPI(M) for building the app. He said the deal struck with the start-up firm enabled the latter to gain 50 paise for every order placed through the application. But the government was quick to deny the allegation.
Thank you for being a loyal user of Portfolio.
Portfolio will be a paid section hereon.
Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs.
Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.
What You'll Get
-
Web + Mobile
Access exclusive content of the Hindu Businessline across desktops, tablet and mobile device.
-
Exclusive Portfolio and Investment Advice, Banking, Lifestyle and Specials
Get diverse set of perspectives from our trusted experts on Portfolio, Banking, Economy, Environment and others.
-
Ad free experience
Experience cleaner site with zero ads and faster load times.
-
Personalised dashboard
Customize your preference and get a personalized recommendation of stories based on your interest.
Published on
May 28, 2020
A letter from the Editor
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Support Quality Journalism