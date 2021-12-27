Kerala Startup Mission invites applications from hardware innovators for Nidhi Prayas grant

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
The Kerala Startup Mission on Monday began inviting applications for DST-NIDHI’s PRAYAS (Promoting and Accelerating Young and Aspiring technology entrepreneurs) as a pre-incubation initiative that supports innovators to turn their hardware/ electronics solution ideas into proof of concept.
Applications can be made till January 10, 2022 at https://startupmission.kerala.gov.in/nidhiprayaas.
The shortlist will be announced on January 25 and the PRAYAS Pitch Week will be held in the second week of February. The applicants should be Indian individual innovators (with or without a start-up) and should be at least 18 years of age.
PRAYAS aims to provide a platform to young innovators to generate solutions for relevant local and social problems. The programme will also promote a vibrant innovation ecosystem by establishing a network between innovators, academia, mentors and incubators by catalysing the process of commercialisation for innovators.
The programme is being implemented by Program Management Unit at recognised PRAYAS centres, one of which is KSUM. For doubts/ clarifications:nidhiprayas@startupmission.in.
The applicants’ ideas and innovations should be physical product based on technology and science. Innovators should have technical skills or a background and a roadmap towards commercialisation. They should be capable of completing the prototype within one-and-a-half years.
PRAYAS will provide the selected start-ups a grant of up to Rs 10 lakh to convert their innovative idea into a prototypes within 18 months, shared/ co-working spaces for developing idea into prototypes, access to infrastructure and prototype building facilities, and development of ideas from the early to commercial stage and mentorship from experienced industry experts.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...