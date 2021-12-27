Kerala Startup Mission invites applications from hardware innovators for Nidhi Prayas grant

The Kerala Startup Mission on Monday began inviting applications for DST-NIDHI’s PRAYAS (Promoting and Accelerating Young and Aspiring technology entrepreneurs) as a pre-incubation initiative that supports innovators to turn their hardware/ electronics solution ideas into proof of concept.

Applications can be made till January 10, 2022 at https://startupmission.kerala.gov.in/nidhiprayaas.

The shortlist will be announced on January 25 and the PRAYAS Pitch Week will be held in the second week of February. The applicants should be Indian individual innovators (with or without a start-up) and should be at least 18 years of age.

PRAYAS aims to provide a platform to young innovators to generate solutions for relevant local and social problems. The programme will also promote a vibrant innovation ecosystem by establishing a network between innovators, academia, mentors and incubators by catalysing the process of commercialisation for innovators.

The programme is being implemented by Program Management Unit at recognised PRAYAS centres, one of which is KSUM. For doubts/ clarifications:nidhiprayas@startupmission.in.

The applicants’ ideas and innovations should be physical product based on technology and science. Innovators should have technical skills or a background and a roadmap towards commercialisation. They should be capable of completing the prototype within one-and-a-half years.

PRAYAS will provide the selected start-ups a grant of up to Rs 10 lakh to convert their innovative idea into a prototypes within 18 months, shared/ co-working spaces for developing idea into prototypes, access to infrastructure and prototype building facilities, and development of ideas from the early to commercial stage and mentorship from experienced industry experts.