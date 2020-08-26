Kerala Startup Mission’s virtual expo gets good response from industry

Nokia 5.3: With love from Finland
The ongoing virtual exhibition of technology start-ups being organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has received overwhelming response, KSUM has said. The expo plans to provide a platform for the industry to tap post-Covid opportunities by leveraging products and services from the start-up ecosystem at affordable costs.
The five-day expo is aimed at augmenting opportunities for start-ups and connect them to the industry. The second edition of the expo follows tremendous response received for the first round of exhibition held in June, KSUM said.
The ongoing edition of the show features a wide array of products and services from edutech, fintech, and enterprise tech sectors. The best products required for educational institutions were on display on the first two days, followed by startups from fin-tech (August 27) and enterprise technologies (August 28 and 29) sectors.
To view the exhibition, visit: https://business.startupmission.in/demoday from 10 am to 4 pm.
The current edition will conclude on August 29. KSUM, however, will be repeating the exhibition every two months, putting on display more products each time.
Industrialists from edutech, fintech and enterprise tech sectors can participate in the event and also interact with start-ups through video-conferencing.
