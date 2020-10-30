Kerala’s CPI(M)-led Govt confronted with its worst crisis

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
The Ruling Left Democratic Government (LDF) in Kerala has suffered major setbacks with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recording the arrests of M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi, and Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, State Secretary of coalition leader CPI(M), in Bengaluru.
What should be even more mortifying for the LDF and the CPI(M) is the fact that both arrests have been recorded by the ED, though at different places, on charges such as allegedly amassing ill-gotten funds to abetting their deployment for patently unlawful activities, according to seasoned observers.
Former top bureaucrat and Chief Minister’s confidante Sivasankar has been held on charges of allegedly misusing his office and abeting smuggling of gold through the diplomatic channels via the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in July.
As for Bineesh Kodiyeri, the ED said that he had allegedly credited ‘huge amount of unaccounted funds’ into bank accounts of a drug peddler. He was arrested under the anti-money laundering law in Bengaluru, following which he was sent to custody till November 2.
An LDF spokesman tried to defend itself saying that neither of the arrested persons is connected with the party or the government nor should it cause any undue concern for the government whose ‘track of welfare politics and development’ would weigh in with the public at large.
The Opposition Congress and BJP have escalated their campaign demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister. The State goes to the local body polls in December, followed by those to the Assembly early next year.
CPM Central Committee member MV Govindan said the Congress and the BJP had scant credibility and the public would see through their lies and vote for the welfare and development policies of the government.
BJP State president K Surendran alleged that the Central agencies have been probing the role of at least two ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet in the gold smuggling case. He refused to identify them and claimed their “discreditable” activities would be exposed sooner than later.
According to him, the Central law enforcement agencies are “closing in on them.” Two officials attached to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) too are under their scanner. Surendran went on to charge that Chief Minister Vijayan has been the “kingpin of the smuggling racket.”
Leader of Opposition and Congressman Ramesh Chennithala said that the simultaneous investigations into the smuggling racket could implicate more officials in the CMO. The ED and Customs would question them soon. “The Chief Minister would be next in line,” he claimed. Sivasankar was just a “pawn” in the hands of the Chief Minister, he alleged.
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
₹1188 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1175116012001215 Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short ...
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...