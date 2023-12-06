TiE Kerala is all set to host the 12th edition of Kerala’s largest Entrepreneurship conference, TiEcon Kerala 2023, at Le Meridien Convention Centre on December 15 and 16.

The theme -- “Driving the Change - Unlocking Potential,” -- underscores the event’s commitment to exploring opportunities in crucial domains such as Agriculture, Education, Assisted Living, Health and Wellness, and Research and Development.

Damodar Avanoor, President of TiE Kerala, emphasized the significance of this year’s conference in fostering growth and innovation in these vital sectors.

‘As the largest gathering of its kind in Kerala, the conference is poised to catalyze entrepreneurial growth, innovation, and collaboration in the region. The conference will provide valuable guidance to entrepreneurs, startups, and professionals, fostering connections with investors, mentors, and potential business partners,’ he said.

‘This year TiEcon Kerala promises to be a platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and collaboration, offering programs like Kerala Angel Network Investor Meet, TiE U Programme, TiE Women Programme, TiE Young Entrepreneurs Programme, and Capital Café,’ he said.

For registration and more details visit : http://www.tieconkerala.org

