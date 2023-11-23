The Bengaluru chapter of TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) will host the TiE Global Summit (TGS) in December 2024.

Shankar Ram, Chair of TiE Global, told select media persons in Mangaluru on Thursday that RFP for hosting the 9th edition of TGS was sent to different chapters of TiE. TiE-Bengaluru won it. Now TiE-Bengaluru -- along with other TiE chapters in Mangaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi -- wants to host it as an event of TiE-Karnataka, he said.

The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship through mentoring, networking, education, funding, and incubation. With a focus on giving back to the community, TiE’s focus is on generating and nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs, he said.

TGS is TiE’s annual flagship conference for entrepreneurs. Apart from speaker sessions and mentoring sessions, TGS also focuses new business trends and discussions on entrepreneurship. TiE-Singapore hosted this year’s event in Singapore from November 15-17.

Madan Padaki, President of TiE-Bengaluru, said the Bengaluru chapter was founded by Nandan Nilekani and Kiran Majumdar Shaw in 1999. He said TGS in Bengaluru coincides with chapter’s 25th anniversary. The event will be organised in collaboration with TiE chapters in Karnataka - Hubballi, Mysuru and Mangaluru, supported by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) and the Karnataka government.

Theme for this year

TiE has selected the theme ‘Putting entrepreneurship first’ for TGS 2024. It is TiE’s commitment to democratising entrepreneurship ecosystems on a global scale. This theme encapsulates TiE’s vision to prioritise entrepreneurship as the catalyst for economic growth and social progress, he said.

The theme serves as a rallying call to the governments and other stakeholders to shift the focus towards fostering diverse, innovative, and accessible entrepreneurial ecosystems that empower individuals worldwide to contribute meaningfully to economic and societal advancement.

“Through this theme, we also want to reiterate the positioning of entrepreneurship as the first career choice for our youth globally,” he said.

Rohith Bhat, Founding President of TiE-Mangaluru, said TiE was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives and senior professionals. At present, it has more than 12,000 members and over 1,800 charter members in 61 chapters in 12 countries.

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts along coastal Karnataka have over 75 IT companies and 150 start-ups employing over 20,000 people. He said this vibrant start-up ecosystem requires mentoring, networking, education, funding, and incubation to turbocharge its growth and TiE-Mangaluru aims to facilitate that by bringing all stakeholders on its common platform.

-

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit