Kozhikode civic body to join hands with spice research institute IISR for ‘spice street’ programme: Mayor

The pandemic has enhanced the social and scientific relevance of institutes like the Indian Institute of Spices Research, said Beena Philip, Mayor, Kozhikode.
The spice economy is important for the farming sector. “Our ability to maintain and enhance spice production needs to be anchored on improved cultivation practices and research advances,” she said on the occasion of the foundation day programme at IISR.
The mayor also expressed the willingness of the Kozhikode Corporation to cooperate with IISR in the envisaged ‘spice street’ programme.
A. K. Singh, Deputy Director-General, ICAR, New Delhi, said the spice sector has witnessed significant changes in the recent past and the country is poised to make important gains in the production and trade of spices in the coming years.
The foundation day lecture was delivered by Athulya G Ashokan, Associate Professor, Pushpagiri Institute of Medical Sciences, on ‘Management of post-Covid syndrome’.
The institute launched the e-commerce platform for the sale of good quality spices from verified sources and products from incubatee entrepreneurs associated with the institute. In a new initiative aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs, the institute has entered into an agreement with the Kudumbasree mission to provide support for development and marketing of value-added products, production of quality planting materials and delivery training services.
IISR also executed two technology commercialisation agreements for the turmeric variety IISR Aleppey Supreme and black pepper micronutrient mixture.
Marking the occasion, the institute conferred spice excellence awards for significant contribution to the spices sector. Farmers Kanthraj K M from Kodagu district, Karnataka, and Rajesh E M from Kozhikode received awards for their achievements in spice production. R L Innovative Agri Pvt Ltd, an agri-startup, was also honoured with the award.
