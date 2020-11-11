KTR opens Cyberabad Police Integrated Operations Centre

Telangana IT and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has inaugurated the State Police Public Safety Integrated Operations Centre at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate here.

The Integrated Operations Centre houses facilities for real-time monitoring and emergency response systems. The centre can keep tabs on 15,000 CCTV cameras in the city, giving the police a bird’s eye view of the city.

The new facility uses sophisticated technology solutions such as scalable video platform, Big Data driven insights, computer vision, facial recognition, Internet of Things, data correlation, machine Learning and geo-spatial analytics.

“For the last six and a half years, there has been a stable government in the State. In order to achieve economic stability, we need new investments coming into the State. We need good law and order to attract investments,” Rao said.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the facility, he said the Government allocated ₹ 280 crore to improve police machinery and infrastructure.

He said the Command Control Centre, which will strengthen the hands of the police, will be ready in two months. The Government was spending ₹ 600 crore to set up the sophisticated facility for the police.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy were present at the inaugural.