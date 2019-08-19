‘Land availability & improper utilisation, a concern in Kerala’

The Centre has been bringing structural changes in laws and functioning of ministries which will fuel growth in trade, agriculture and industry both domestically and internationally, according to V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs.

He was speaking at an interactive meeting organised by the Cochin Export Processing Zone Industries Association (Cepzia) which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

The Ministry identifies the commercial, industrial, technical, technological and other resource interest in foreign nations, holds initial round of talks, which are then taken forward by concerned departments, he said.

DV Swamy, Development Commissioner, CSEZ spoke on the need for more land and development measures needed at the SEZ.

The Minister responded that the government will take steps to address the issue. Land availability and improper utilisation of available land is a concern in the State, he said.

Referring to Cochin Shipyard, he said that it has been missing foreign orders due to paucity of space to carry out larger works. The shipping Ministry has extended support for developing an extension of the shipyard at a different location. Appropriate location need to be identified, he said.

KK Pillai, President, Cepzia VISA on Arrival should be provided for the managers of the CSEZ units for their trips to UAE and other West Asian countries for business purposes. He also highlighted the need for exemption of Compensation Cess for imports by CSEZ units and removal of Minimum Import Price barriers for Units not connected to Domestic Tariff Area.