Latching on to Keravan Kerala project, Pinnacle unveils stylish Motorhome

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Giving a further boost to Kerala’s stakeholder-friendly Caravan Tourism policy, a leading manufacturer of automotive interiors and designer of speciality vehicles has rolled out a customised Motorhome having all the features for a comfortable and luxurious stay.
The spanking new vehicle of Madhya Pradesh-based Pinnacle Industries was officially launched by Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas. He said that caravan tourism is a new experience that will put Kerala’s pandemic-battered tourism on the growth trajectory, and the response from the stakeholders to the initiative has been quite encouraging. Tourist Caravan is also a safe mode of travel for holidaying families in a world where safety is the most important aspect.
Also read: MotoGlampers set to unveil its camper caravan in Kerala
“When this government came to power in May last year, tourism was in a very bad shape. However, the government did not panic. Instead, we resolved to move ahead with well-thought-out plans to regain the lost ground. It was in this backdrop that Caravan Tourism policy was drawn up, and it is proving to be a game-changer,after the state made it big on the global tourism map with the promotion of houseboats in 1980s”, the Minister said.
He said Tourism Department has ambitious plans to explore the unexplored destinations all across the state. This will present before the world the entire potential of Kerala to attract visitors to any part of the state. For example, the Malabar region is considered as one of the world’s 10 most unexplored tourist destinations, which will be able to lure domestic as well as foreign visitors if properly projected.
The Government planned to identify and develop new destinations all around the state with the help of local self government institutions and necessary funds will be provided for the scheme, Riyas added.
Built on Force Traveler model T2 4020, the Pinnacle Motorhome has less turning radius as compared to other caravans, which will allow enhanced driving experience.
The motorhome has living and sleeping areas that can accommodate 9 seats which can be converted into 2 beds offering more comfort during the travel as well as staying in the vehicle.
The vehicle has a lounge at the rear which can be converted into a queen-sized bed, along with a convertible bed at the front for the accommodation.
With a provision for a kitchen, toilet, direct and indirect LED lights and mood lighting,hot and cold water, elegant control touch panel circuits, mini-fridge, LED TV, external power supply and backup, music system, threefire extinguishers, the motorhome boasts ofall luxury, functional, entertainment andsafety utilities.
Sachin Deshmukh, Executive Director of Pinnacle Industries, said the vehicle is designed by keeping in mind the comfort and convenience of end-users while also maintaining design and functional aesthetics.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...