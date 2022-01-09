Latching on to Keravan Kerala project, Pinnacle unveils stylish Motorhome

Giving a further boost to Kerala’s stakeholder-friendly Caravan Tourism policy, a leading manufacturer of automotive interiors and designer of speciality vehicles has rolled out a customised Motorhome having all the features for a comfortable and luxurious stay.

The spanking new vehicle of Madhya Pradesh-based Pinnacle Industries was officially launched by Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas. He said that caravan tourism is a new experience that will put Kerala’s pandemic-battered tourism on the growth trajectory, and the response from the stakeholders to the initiative has been quite encouraging. Tourist Caravan is also a safe mode of travel for holidaying families in a world where safety is the most important aspect.

“When this government came to power in May last year, tourism was in a very bad shape. However, the government did not panic. Instead, we resolved to move ahead with well-thought-out plans to regain the lost ground. It was in this backdrop that Caravan Tourism policy was drawn up, and it is proving to be a game-changer,after the state made it big on the global tourism map with the promotion of houseboats in 1980s”, the Minister said.

Tapping unexplored destinations

He said Tourism Department has ambitious plans to explore the unexplored destinations all across the state. This will present before the world the entire potential of Kerala to attract visitors to any part of the state. For example, the Malabar region is considered as one of the world’s 10 most unexplored tourist destinations, which will be able to lure domestic as well as foreign visitors if properly projected.

The Government planned to identify and develop new destinations all around the state with the help of local self government institutions and necessary funds will be provided for the scheme, Riyas added.

Built on Force Traveler model T2 4020, the Pinnacle Motorhome has less turning radius as compared to other caravans, which will allow enhanced driving experience.

The motorhome has living and sleeping areas that can accommodate 9 seats which can be converted into 2 beds offering more comfort during the travel as well as staying in the vehicle.

The vehicle has a lounge at the rear which can be converted into a queen-sized bed, along with a convertible bed at the front for the accommodation.

With a provision for a kitchen, toilet, direct and indirect LED lights and mood lighting,hot and cold water, elegant control touch panel circuits, mini-fridge, LED TV, external power supply and backup, music system, threefire extinguishers, the motorhome boasts ofall luxury, functional, entertainment andsafety utilities.

Sachin Deshmukh, Executive Director of Pinnacle Industries, said the vehicle is designed by keeping in mind the comfort and convenience of end-users while also maintaining design and functional aesthetics.