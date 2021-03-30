‘LDF sold Kerala for a few pieces of gold, UDF didn’t spare even the sun’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the track record of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) governments in Kerala shows that one competed with the other pandering to vote bank politics while in power and ‘filling’ the pockets.

Addressing a massive crowd in Palakkad on Tuesday morning, Modi taunted the UDF for ‘not sparing the sun’s rays for making a quick buck’ while LDF had distinguished itself by ‘selling the state for a few pieces of gold’ in an act ‘reminiscent of the biblical story of Judas betraying Jesus for 30 pieces of silver.’ This analogy did not go unnoticed given that the BJP has of late been trying to woo Christians who constitute close to 19 per cent of the population.

Five ‘C’s afflicting country

The Prime Minister said that there are mainly five diseases that afflict the nation - corruption, casteism, communalism, cronyism that includes nepotism and dynasty politics, and criminalisation. “The root cause of all is the super disease of vote bank politics as practised by the UDF and LDF in Kerala.”

Theses fronts are past masters of spreading these diseases. “The young, impressionable and first-time voters have been witnessing the games these alliances engage to court the regressive elements of the society and play vote bank politics. These voters now have a desire to vote both out,” Modi said.

“There is one other important topic on which I want to speak from this platform. Kerala’s culture is under direct assault. The LDF and the UDF are ashamed of culture. They abuse our tradition and ethos. The LDF should be ashamed of showering of lathis on devotees,” he said without mentioning Sabarimala.

Attack on cultural ethos

“The UDF should be ashamed that it kept silence when this was happening. I’m proud that I belong to a party that has and will always defend the culture of our land. I want to tell LDF and UDF that lathis do not scare us. If the abuse is persisted with, we will not remain silent spectators. Our state president Surendran was arrested and ill-treated. And what was his crime? He spoke for Kerala tradition.”

Politics killings in Kerala were another topic that Modi took special care to mention. “The Left has been in power many times. Its leaders still like junior level goons. Under their eyes and with their blessings, political rivals are assaulted, beaten and killed. Differences of opinion are normal in a democracy, but violence is not acceptable. A prospective BJP government will stop this politics of violence in Kerala.”

The Prime Minister said that he was delighted to be in Palakkad and start off the election addresses in the state. Palakkad has had a close bond with the BJP. “I am here to seek your blessings for the BJP in Assembly elections with a vision refreshingly different from the current situation in Kerala.”

Politics undergoes change

Politics has undergone a major shift with aspirational youth and the first-time voters having been disillusioned with the LDF and UDF which have ruled the state by turn thus far. Their worst-kept secret is the friendly agreement between them; the first-time voter is questioning this ‘match-fixing,’ Modi said.

“While one rules and loots the state for five years, the turn of the other comes next. Both the fronts have misled people. The Congress and the Left are one in West Bengal; were partners in UPA-1 while the Left gave issue-based support to UPA-2. When it comes to the Kerala Assembly elections, they go at each other and make allegations. When in power, none does nothing against the other,” Modi said.

The BJP vision for Kerala is forward-looking and aspirational. That’s why the youth and young professionals are openly supporting the party across the country. They are able to connect with BJP vision. In Kerala, the professionals have extended their support to the party, Modi said.

Kudos to Metroman

“While it is common for educated people to join politics, I’m watching something special here,” Modi said while referring to Metroman E Sreedharan who is contesting from the Palakkad constituency. Sreedharan was among the 12 NDA candidates from the Palakkad district paraded on the dais.

“After achieving so much life in life and working hard to build a modern India by improving connectivity, here is Sreedharan Ji, a proud son, who decides to devote himself for the cause of Kerala. He could have got what he had wanted got 20 years ago but he has thought beyond power and prestige,” Modi said.

“Sreedharan Ji knew he would be subjected to attack and ridicule. But he stayed firm with his commitment to Kerala. He is a role model for working professionals.” The Prime Minister reaffirmed the slogan of ‘sab ka saath, sab ka vikas, sab ka viswas’ with a focus on improving the ease of living.

Roadblocks by both fronts

Many roadblocks by UDF and LDF had rendered the speed of development slow in Kerala. Time has come to drive fast development, which is what the BJP promises. “By FAST, I mean Fisheries and fertilsers, Agriculture and Ayurveda, Skilled development and Social Justice and Tourism and Technology.”

After re-election in 2019, the NDA government has set up a separate Ministry for Fisheries that looks at the holistic development of the sector, he said, in the context of the sector having under scrutiny in the state in recent times. “Hard working fishermen have had enough with words of assurance, they now want concrete action for improving lives and livelihood,” Modi said. The Centre is now making available latest technology to the fishermen community and more credit avenues including the Kisan Credit Card.

Monetary support to farmers

Referring to the agriculture sector, he said that Palakkad is known for locally grown fruits and vegetables. The Centre is now initiating many steps for agriculture and welfare for farmers. “Many spoke about the MSP, but it was the NDA government which raised it for farmers,” the Prime Minister said.

Eleven crore farmers receive monetary support from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Value addition is another major area which the Centre is promoting especially with thrust on food processing. The Kisan Rail initiative has made it much easier to move agriculture produce from one state to the other. “We want to build on such farmer-friendly schemes further. We would take Ayurveda overseas in a big way and make it a global proposition, promoting it as unique way of healing and wellness,” Modi said.

Tech education in local language

Kerala is blessed with talented youngsters, and here is where we already have skill development schemes at work furthering youth empowerment. The NDA government has built more IITs and ITIs and the education sector has already seen an overall change. “We are now working to make available medical and technology education in local language as well,” the Prime Minister said.

Kerala and tourism have a close link. Neither the LDF nor the UDF has done much to improve tourism infrastructure, which can be achieved when road network and connectivity improves. The NDA government has already shown this happen in other states.

“The youth of Kerala want change. The BJP has showed that it can bring about change,” Modi said. The Prime Minister asked the young voters to exercise their franchise on April 6 and vote in favour of good governance, development, peace and prosperity.