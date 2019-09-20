Left parties urge Centre to step up public investment to generate employment

A joint convention of the Left parties here on Friday demanded the Centre to increase public investment to generate employment. The parties have asked the Centre to provide unemployment allowance to the youth until they get jobs.

The parties said a minimum wage of ₹18,000 should be ensured. "The government must ensure the provision of monthly living wages for a large number of workers who have been terminated," they said.

Echoing the sentiments of trade unions, the parties said privatisation of the public sector must be stopped. "Withdraw 100 per cent FDI in coal and defence sectors," they demanded.

The Left parties have decided to hold protests demanding implementation of these demands from October 10 to 16.