Madras HC comes down heavily on EC for political rallies

The Madras High Court on Monday came down heavily on the Election Commission of India for not stopping political parties from conducting election rallies. It is singularly responsible for Covid-19 second wave. Officers should probably be booked for murder probably, Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee said.
Despite the Court’s orders, the ECI did not ensure following Covid-19 protocol during campaigning. The Court warned of stopping the counting of votes on May 2 if a blueprint to follow Covid-19 protocol was not in place, and on record before it on April 30, he said.
“Public health is of paramount importance, and it is distressing those constitutional authorities have to be reminded in such regard. It is only when a citizen survives that he'll be able to enjoy the rights that a democratic republic guarantees,” the Chief Justice said. “The situation now is of survival and protection. Everything else comes next,” he observed.
The bench, also comprising Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, directed the Election Commission of India and the State's Chief Electoral Officer to hold discussions with the Tamil Nadu Health Secretary to come up with the protocol.
The matter will appear on April 30 to review the situation when a complete picture as to adequate steps having been taken will be clear, the bench said.
