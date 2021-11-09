Madras High Court pulls up Greater Chennai Corporation on waterlogging

The Madras High Court on Tuesday pulled up the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on water logging in the city after rains, and questioned what the civic body was doing since the city was battered by floods in 2015.

It is such a pity that half the year, people are longing for water and for the rest of the half, there is flooding or people are dying in water, said the Bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu.

The Bench was hearing a petition on maintaining adequate width of public roads in the State and another on alleged encroachments of water bodies.

The Court told the GCC counsel that it would take up a suo motu PIL petition regarding the hardships faced by residents on water logging, if there is no improvement in the situation by weekend.

The Bench urged the GCC to remove the encroachment of water bodies, which is the major reason for the flooding.