Maharashtra: BJP core committee meets, to decide on Governor’s invite by evening

Stack up on healthcare data, but with a keen eye on breaches
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
The Maharashtra BJP’s core committee met on Sunday after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited it to form government, senior party leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said, but did not divulge what transpired at the meeting.
He said they would hold another round of discussions later in the day following which a decision would be taken.
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday evening asked the BJP, the single largest party in the new Assembly, to “indicate the willingness and ability” to form government.
The BJP’s core committee, comprising caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state unit head Chandrakant Patil, and senior leaders Girish Mahajan, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Ashish Shelar and Pankaja Munde, met at 11 AM on Sunday to decide the future course of action, Mungantiwar told reporters.
Without giving any details of what was discussed in the meeting, he said, “The BJP will hold another round of meeting at 4 PM today following which we will communicate our decision to the governor and also make it public.”
The BJP won 105 seats in the October 21 elections, while the majority mark in the 288-member Assembly is 145. Its ally Shiv Sena won 56 seats, but the two parties are bickering over the chief minister’s post. The term of the 13th state Assembly ended on Saturday.
On Friday, after Fadnavis resigned as the Chief Minister and was asked by the governor to continue as caretaker CM, the two allies had a bitter showdown over what was decided mutually about the top post during their negotiations before the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year.
While Fadnavis claimed the BJP never promised to share the chief minister’s post with its ally, Shiv Sena head Uddhav Thackeray maintained that assurance of equal sharing of all posts was given, and the BJP must not portray him as a liar.
The Shiv Sena has shifted most of its 56 MLAs to a hotel in suburban Malad, apparently to guard them against ’poaching’ attempts. Besides, all 44 Congress MLAs from Maharashtra are at a resort in Jaipur in the party-ruled Rajasthan amid similar fears.
Both the Congress and its ally NCP on Saturday said the governor should have taken the decision to ask the BJP to indicate its willingness to form government much earlier. The NCP also said it would vote against the BJP if there is a floor test.
Further, it could think of an “alternative” if the Shiv Sena too voted against the BJP, NCP’s chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said.
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Air pollution kills. There’s no simpler way to put this.Earlier this week, a “public-health emergency” was ...
Educationist SV Chittibabu turned 100 just days ago. A remarkable milestone that gets better when you are told ...
An in-depth analysis of hybrid mutual funds that juggle various asset classes to give you good risk-adjusted ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 paused last week; traders should remain watchful
Employee Stock Option Plans are usually a win-win for both the employee and the employer. But look at the tax ...
Good asset-liability position makes the firm stand out in a stressed environment
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...