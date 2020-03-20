Maharashtra CM orders closure of workplaces from midnight tonight till March 31

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today announced that from Friday midnight all workplaces will remain closed till March 31. This is applicable in Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur.
The Chief Minister has further said that Govt offices will operate at 25 per cent attendance only.
Udhav's son Aaditya Thackeray tweeted this after the decision by the Chief Minister
Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had announced that all shops located in several localities of Mumbai will remain shut on alternate days indefinitely in order to regulate crowds on roads amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, all grocery and medical stores have been exempted from the order.
He further requested the companies to allow their employees to work from home.
"There has been a drastic difference in the crowd in public places. However, we still need to do this for 15 days. We don't have any option but to have a social distancing. You may not like it, but we have no option for it." Maharashtra's CM said.
"Railways and busses in Mumbai, are the lifeline of this city, and the government cannot shut them because a lot of working-class people travel. But if people don't understand, then we will have to shut down railways and busses. For now, Kirana stores, banks, and medical stores will remain open. This is not a holiday, this is by law."
On the economic consequences of the shutdown, he said: "The government is working on a possible solution for that too. My request to the employers is that please give the employees at least a basic wage. It is not their fault."
The number of Covid19 cases in Maharashtra has reached 52. However, there are five who have recovered.
Stock exchanges, clearing corporations, depositories, stockbrokers and SEBI registered participants operating through these institutions will be exempted from the shut down in Maharashtra.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his public address requested for a ‘janta curfew’ on Sunday, March 22. He appealed to all the citizens to maintain social distancing.
Coronavirus has infected more than 2,45,000 people and killed more than 10,000 across the world.
As of March 20, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 195 after over 35 new cases, highest in a single day, emerged from the various parts of the country. Maharashtra has had 48 positive cases of Coronavirus so far according to government data. India has recorded five deaths so far.
