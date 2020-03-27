National

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says grocery, medical shops to be open 24/7

?OUR BUREAU Mumbai | Updated on March 27, 2020 Published on March 27, 2020

 

 

Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Thursday that grocery shops, medical stores and other essential services are allowed to remain functioning 24/7 in the State as it enters the second day of lockdown.

Thackeray made the announcement after meeting with senior officials of the State in connection with the Corona deployment plan. The decision was taken as large crowds of people had been venturing out to stock supplies.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh assured that there would be no restriction on the timings of essential service shops and food delivery boys will not face any difficulty in carrying out their duties.

The State is also keen on implementing social distancing, cleanliness and fumigation in such stores. The meeting also decided to follow the guidelines given by the government on corona control.

Published on March 27, 2020
coronavirus
Maharashtra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Toll collections to decline by 2-3 per cent in FY20: ICRA