Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says grocery, medical shops to be open 24/7

Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Thursday that grocery shops, medical stores and other essential services are allowed to remain functioning 24/7 in the State as it enters the second day of lockdown.

Thackeray made the announcement after meeting with senior officials of the State in connection with the Corona deployment plan. The decision was taken as large crowds of people had been venturing out to stock supplies.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh assured that there would be no restriction on the timings of essential service shops and food delivery boys will not face any difficulty in carrying out their duties.

The State is also keen on implementing social distancing, cleanliness and fumigation in such stores. The meeting also decided to follow the guidelines given by the government on corona control.