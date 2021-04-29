Maharashtra could face a third wave of Covid pandemic: Rajesh Tope

The Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said at a press conference that based on the analysis by epidemiologist the state could face a third wave of Covid pandemic by July-August. Therefore, the State Government is preparing for oxygen related contingencies.

Tope said that the state administration after a prolonged discussion has decided to adopt various strategies for making oxygen available to all the Covid hospitals in the state. Since the supply of oxygen is limited, the hospitals must carry out an oxygen audit,

Some success stories from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh hospitals, where the management and doctors have reduced wastage of oxygen, needs to be emulated by other hospitals. It has been found that for every 40 to 50 patients, if one oxygen nurse is appointed then the supply can be judiciously used. 125 PSA oxygen plant, which make oxygen from air, would be installed in a number of districts in the next 10 days. Plus oxygen concentrators would be made at several districts.

He added that before the third wave arrives all the hospitals must be well-equipped with oxygen supplies.