Maharashtra has enough supply of oxygen: Rajendra Shingane

In Maharashtra, the total amount of oxygen required by Covid and other patients is about 800 metric tonnes. Oxygen is required for the treatment of 11 per cent of Covid patients in the State. However, more than 1,000 metric tonnes of oxygen is being produced. There is no shortage of oxygen, but complaints have been made due to lack of oxygen in some places due to transportation and distribution problems, said the State Minister for Food and Drug Administration, Rajendra Shingane, in a media statement.

Given the increasing number of Covid patients in the coming period, the producers should plan on how to increase their production and implement a proper distribution system. In addition to oxygen tankers in the State, tankers used for other gases should also be used for transporting oxygen, the Minister ordered.

He was reviewing the oxygen supply in the State, with senior IAS officers and oxygen producers and suppliers.

Production should be increased keeping in mind the oxygen supply for commercial purposes and medical purposes. The Food and Drug Administration has set up a special control room, which will keep an eye on the supply and demand of Remdesivir injection along with the control of oxygen supply, he added.