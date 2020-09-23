Maharashtra has enough supply of oxygen: Rajendra Shingane

‘Toyota’s USP will not only be aptness of product, but also the ability to package a better ownership experience’
The Urban Cruiser is Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s second vehicle to come out of the collaboration with Suzuki. The ...
In Maharashtra, the total amount of oxygen required by Covid and other patients is about 800 metric tonnes. Oxygen is required for the treatment of 11 per cent of Covid patients in the State. However, more than 1,000 metric tonnes of oxygen is being produced. There is no shortage of oxygen, but complaints have been made due to lack of oxygen in some places due to transportation and distribution problems, said the State Minister for Food and Drug Administration, Rajendra Shingane, in a media statement.
Given the increasing number of Covid patients in the coming period, the producers should plan on how to increase their production and implement a proper distribution system. In addition to oxygen tankers in the State, tankers used for other gases should also be used for transporting oxygen, the Minister ordered.
He was reviewing the oxygen supply in the State, with senior IAS officers and oxygen producers and suppliers.
Production should be increased keeping in mind the oxygen supply for commercial purposes and medical purposes. The Food and Drug Administration has set up a special control room, which will keep an eye on the supply and demand of Remdesivir injection along with the control of oxygen supply, he added.
The Urban Cruiser is Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s second vehicle to come out of the collaboration with Suzuki. The ...
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
When clean technology meets with innovators, the outcome is sustainable as well as ingenious, says Preeti ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
A drop in trading volume can have significant impact
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...