National

Maharashtra has enough supply of oxygen: Rajendra Shingane

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 23, 2020 Published on September 23, 2020

In Maharashtra, the total amount of oxygen required by Covid and other patients is about 800 metric tonnes. Oxygen is required for the treatment of 11 per cent of Covid patients in the State. However, more than 1,000 metric tonnes of oxygen is being produced. There is no shortage of oxygen, but complaints have been made due to lack of oxygen in some places due to transportation and distribution problems, said the State Minister for Food and Drug Administration, Rajendra Shingane, in a media statement.

Given the increasing number of Covid patients in the coming period, the producers should plan on how to increase their production and implement a proper distribution system. In addition to oxygen tankers in the State, tankers used for other gases should also be used for transporting oxygen, the Minister ordered.

He was reviewing the oxygen supply in the State, with senior IAS officers and oxygen producers and suppliers.

Production should be increased keeping in mind the oxygen supply for commercial purposes and medical purposes. The Food and Drug Administration has set up a special control room, which will keep an eye on the supply and demand of Remdesivir injection along with the control of oxygen supply, he added.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 23, 2020
Maharashtra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.