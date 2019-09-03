Maharashtra, Karnataka to form panel for better dam management to reduce floods

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday met his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis here and the two decided to set up a high-level committee for better dam management to avoid floods in the two States.

The decision by the two Chief Ministers comes in the wake of the devastating floods last month that ravaged several parts of western Maharashtra, with Kolhapur and Sangli districts bearing the brunt.

‘High Level Committee’

“Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa decide to set up a High Level Committee for better dam management to avoid flood situation,” the Maharashtra CM’s Office tweeted, without naming any dam.

Fadnavis and Yediyurappa also decided to oppose Andhra Pradesh’s plea for redistribution of water against the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal’s order in view of the division of AP and Telangana.

“It was also decided to jointly oppose Andhra Pradesh’s application for redistribution of water against Krishna water tribunal order in view of Andhra and Telangana division. Both the States took a firm stand that Andhra and Telangana should take water from their allotted share,” the CMO further said in the tweet.

Yediyurappa was accompanied by his Deputy, CN Ashwathnarayan, and Home Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, at the meeting held at ‘Varsha’, the official residence of the Maharashtra chief minister.

Maharashtra Ministers Girish Mahajan and Chandrashekhar Bawankule were also present on the occasion.