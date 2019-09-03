Maharashtra, Karnataka to form panel for better dam management to reduce floods

Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday met his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis here and the two decided to set up a high-level committee for better dam management to avoid floods in the two States.
The decision by the two Chief Ministers comes in the wake of the devastating floods last month that ravaged several parts of western Maharashtra, with Kolhapur and Sangli districts bearing the brunt.
“Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa decide to set up a High Level Committee for better dam management to avoid flood situation,” the Maharashtra CM’s Office tweeted, without naming any dam.
Fadnavis and Yediyurappa also decided to oppose Andhra Pradesh’s plea for redistribution of water against the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal’s order in view of the division of AP and Telangana.
“It was also decided to jointly oppose Andhra Pradesh’s application for redistribution of water against Krishna water tribunal order in view of Andhra and Telangana division. Both the States took a firm stand that Andhra and Telangana should take water from their allotted share,” the CMO further said in the tweet.
Yediyurappa was accompanied by his Deputy, CN Ashwathnarayan, and Home Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, at the meeting held at ‘Varsha’, the official residence of the Maharashtra chief minister.
Maharashtra Ministers Girish Mahajan and Chandrashekhar Bawankule were also present on the occasion.
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
While there have been one-off issues, projects coming on stream should aid earnings
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...