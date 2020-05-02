Maharashtra: Local economy of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg take a major hit due to lockdown

The economy in coastal districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in Konkan region of Maharashtra has taken a major hit due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

All local sources of income have dried up pushing the locals to depend on the remittances and funds transfers sent by relatives staying in other states and overseas destinations.

Vivek Bhide, former member of Maharashtra Horticulture Boar, said that the local economy depends on the four spokes of tourism, fisheries, mangoes and cashews. March, April and May are crucial are for making money. It also coincides with the holiday season in the country.

Issues

The local economy gets a good boost in these months as tourists from other cites come to Konkan for its beaches and scenic destinations. Same is with the fisheries business as the sea is calm and most conducive for fishing. In fact, the three months are crucial for making profits in fishing business before the boats have to be anchored for the monsoon season. However, due to the lockdown both March and April have been a total washout and May could also going the same way, he said.

A faculty member at the Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth, which is the local agriculture college at Dapoli said that due to the excess rainfall in last year the crop got affected as it delayed the fruit setting. The delayed crop was expected in May but last week rains have all but destroyed the hopes of ever recovering the money. The moisture in the air will trigger a fungus attack damaging the fruits. Covid pandemic has also destroyed the export market, the faculty member said

Today, a box of four dozen Alphonse mangoes are being sold by the farmers for less than Rs 1,000, while last year they were getting Rs 2000 or even more for the box.

The faculty member added that the cashew business has also impacted because as the excess rains last year impacted the crop and yield and today the cashew is ready for the dispatched for the processing unit, but there are no takers as cashews do not fall under essential commodity. Soon the cashew will start rotting if it is not sent to the processing units.

Local businessman, Amol Kambali from Mithgavane village in Ratnagiri district said that all his vehicles used for tourist and transporting of mangoes are in garage as there is no business. However, the EMI needs to be paid to the banks eventually. Without income, the local businessmen will find it very difficult to pay back even the interest.