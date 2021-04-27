Maharashtra might extend Covid-19 restrictions

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Maharashtra government is likely to extend the restrictions imposed to curb Covid-19 transmission even after May 1.
Earlier, the government had announced that stringent restrictions will be imposed from April 22 to May 1. However, senior cabinet Ministers hinted that the government might extend the mini lockdown for a couple of weeks.
Senior cabinet minister Jayant Patil speaking to reporters said that lockdown-like restrictions have helped to curb the number of new Covid-19 patients in cities like Mumbai but the situation is not yet back on track in rural areas. He added that oxygen supply to hospitals in the State is on the brink and the State will have to ensure that there is no spike in the number of patients.
When asked if restrictions on public movements will be extended Patil said, “The State government is going to take a review of the situation including the availability of beds, oxygen, etc. Chief Minister will take a call (on extending restrictions)”.
Other senior Cabinet Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that the government will take a call based on the factual situation, while his counterpart Chhagan Bhujbal insisted that restrictions are necessary to keep people at home.
