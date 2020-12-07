Maharashtra pays homage to Dr Ambedkar on 64th Mahaparinirvana day

The followers of B R Ambedkar have set a unique example by celebrating the 64th Mahaparinirvana day online and avoiding visiting Chaityabhoomi at Dadar, Mumbai due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, said Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), Commissioner, I S Chahal in a statement on Monday.

Every year on December 6, millions of followers of Ambedkar from various parts of the country, visit Chaityabhoomi, a revered memorial of Ambedkar, who was the driving force behind the Dalit Buddhist movement in the country.

The MCGM and Maharashtra Government as a precautionary measure had asked the followers not to congregate at Chaityabhoomi this year but should pay respect through online platform.

Ambedkar always gave top priority to the welfare of the nation. The followers showed their solidarity and fully cooperated with the government and the MCGM, the statement said.

In the last nine months, devotees from all religions have celebrated their festivals in a very simple manner due to COVID pandemic situation.