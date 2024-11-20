Once known for peaceful elections, Maharashtra saw a stark shift with polarized voting and visible caste and religious divides. At several polling centres, voters openly displayed their religious identities and wore shirts with provocative slogans, reflecting the heightened tensions.

Incidents of political party workers intercepting vehicles carrying cash and raiding opponents’ offices over allegations of voter bribery were reported throughout the state, adding to the chaos.

Confident ruling alliance

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed optimism about Mahayuti’s prospects. Speaking in Nagpur, he said, “I am confident that in Maharashtra, we will secure a majority. Travel anywhere in the state, and you will witness the progress—improved roads and infrastructure are proof of how the government has transformed Maharashtra, thanks to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde echoed similar confidence, asserting that the Mahayuti government would return to power with a decisive majority. Reflecting on the 2019 political upheaval, he remarked, Uddhav Thackeray betrayed the mandate by forming a government with Congress and NCP. People have not forgotten that. They know who hindered the State’s progress and who worked for its development. This time, people will vote for development.

Opposition hopes for a turnaround

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray struck a hopeful tone, predicting a change in leadership. “The people will vote for change and teach a lesson to those who have ignored Maharashtra’s interests,” he said.

NCP President Sharad Pawar also voiced confidence, claiming that voters want a new government. Criticizing the BJP’s approach, he said, “They have run a low-level campaign in these polls.”

Controversy clouds election day

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called for an investigation into allegations linking NCP leader Supriya Sule to a cryptocurrency case. Speaking in Nagpur after casting his vote, Fadnavis stated, “I have seen media reports about Supriya Sule’s involvement in Bitcoin. A thorough probe is necessary. Everyone must know the truth. These are serious allegations, and the facts must come to light.”

The allegations were made by retired police officer Ravindranath Patil, who accused Sule and State Congress chief Nana Patole of involvement in a 2018 cryptocurrency fraud, claiming that the funds from the scam were being funneled into election campaigns. Sule dismissed the claims as “familiar tactics of spreading false information to mislead voters.”

Sharad Pawar, commenting on the issue, dismissed the allegations. “The person who is making allegations was in jail, and there is no need to give any attention to what he is saying,” he said.

Maharashtra’s elections, marked by violence, allegations, and controversy, have set the stage for an intense political battle, with both alliances awaiting the verdict of the voters.

