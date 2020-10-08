Maharashtra spearheading ‘My family, My responsibility’ campaign for faster Covid patients' recovery

The My family, My responsibility campaign to prevent the spread of Coronavirus with a three-pronged approach of quick detection, prompt diagnosis and treatment in Jalgaon district has resulted in recovery of 90 per cent of the infected patients and they have gone home safely, said District Collector Abhijeet Raut in a media statement.

Jalgaon district is in Northern Maharashtra.

The statement said that on October 7, 505 patients had recovered and gone home and so far 45,310 have overcome Covid. At present, 3,701 active patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district out of which 1,679 patients are in home isolation.

Oxygen beds have been created in every Taluk of the district as the local leader, social organisations, activists of all political parties and philanthropists have spontaneously responded to the call for help. At present, there are 12,854 beds in the district out of which 2,019 are oxygen beds and 322 are ICU beds.

Gulabrao Patil, Minister of State for Water Supply and Sanitation and Guardian Minister of the district has lauded the administrative machineryas well as the health department staff, Asha workers and Anganwadi workers for implementing ‘my mission’ in the district very effectively.