Maharashtra to expand teleICU project to cut mortality rate due to Covid

The number of Covid patients in Maharashtra are declining and patient recoveries are increasing. Efforts are being made to prevent deaths due to corona and the teleICU project is proving useful. The aim of the project is to bring the corona mortality rate to one per cent. Both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are in favour of expanding teleICU across the state, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

After implementing the project in Bhiwandi, Aurangabad, Jalna and Solapur it was inaugurated in hospitals of Jalgaon and Akola today.

Addressing the District Collectors of Jalgaon and Akola and the district surgeons, Tope said that use of state-of-the-art technology for health facilities is the need of the hour. The death rate of Corona patients was a matter of concern and special efforts are being made to reduce the rate to less than one per cent. The shortage of medical specialists will be filled to some extent by teleICU technology to reduce the mortality rate if critical patients are treated under expert guidance.

On the issue of Remdesivir injection being widely used for the treatment of corona patients, the Health Minister appealed to doctors not to use the drug indiscriminately and administered only to critical patients.