MAHE’s project for differently-abled launches new logo, website

ASARE -- a joint project of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and the Manipal-based Archana Trust, which was conceived to help differently-abled citizens -- celebrated its 12th anniversary on Monday by unveiling a new logo, website and social media presence.

Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, H.S. Ballal, said the concept of ASARE is that special children don’t require sympathy or compassion, just an opportunity to be on their own. That is the purpose for which ASARE was created, he said.

Launching the new website and social media handles of ASARE, Lt Gen (retd) MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, said ASARE’s online presence would help garner more philanthropic support in its endeavour to achieving excellence as a school for special children.

Jaivittal, President of ASARE, said the concept was conceived in 2008 with the goal to offer support and safety to the specially-abled.