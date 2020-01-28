Mangaluru Smart City, IGBC ink pact

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for sustainable development in Mangaluru.

Mohammed Nazeer, Managing Director of MSCL, and DB Mehta, Chairman of the Mangaluru chapter of IGBC, signed the MoU in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

The MoU envisages a joint assessment study to evaluate the green criteria of Mangaluru as per IGBC Green Cities rating system. It also aims at capacity building of professionals involved in the development of Mangaluru as a smart and green city.

Stating that MSCL is the first smart city in the country to enter into an MoU with IGBC, Mehta said MSCL and IGBC would also jointly work towards development of green buildings in Mangaluru. The two parties shall work together towards incentivising green buildings rating system to suit various types of construction projects, he said.