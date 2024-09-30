Ahead of the upcoming State assembly elections, the exodus of manufacturing units from Pune’s Chakan industrial area due to inadequate infrastructure has become a key issue. Several companies have shifted or are considering moving their operations to other states, citing major concerns for poor road conditions, traffic congestion, and lack of basic amenities.

While the State government claims that both local governing bodies and government agencies are making every effort to address the grievances raised by the industrial units, many businesses in the area have expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of progress. Issues such as potholed roads, frequent traffic jams, and inadequate infrastructure continue to hamper daily operations.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to social media to criticise the government, highlighting that Chakan is witnessing a mass exodus of manufacturing units due to persistent infrastructure problems. “Despite ongoing roadwork, the basic issues of traffic congestion and potholes remain unresolved, leading to frequent jams and a rise in accidents. The absence of traffic police at critical junctions only worsens the situation,” Ramesh stated.

He further explained that these problems have severely disrupted production schedules as the movement of raw materials to factories and the transportation of finished goods are frequently delayed. “Repeated complaints to the Pune police and numerous meetings with Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) officials have yielded no meaningful progress. As a result, around 50 manufacturing units have already relocated to states like Gujarat, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh,” Ramesh added.

Chakan is home to major global companies such as Mercedes-Benz, Foxconn, Bridgestone, and Atlas Copco. Following numerous complaints from these companies about traffic jams affecting working hours and production, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar recently convened a meeting with state officials, urging them to resolve the infrastructure issues. However, industrial units argue that little has changed on the ground even after Pawar’s intervention.

With state elections looming, the exodus of companies is likely to become a major political flashpoint. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s public remarks have provided fresh ammunition for the opposition, turning infrastructure concerns into a contentious issue in the run-up to the elections.

