Maradu flats demolition: SC refuses to entertain flat owners’ plea seeking stay on decision

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 30, 2019 Published on September 30, 2019

The apartments in Kochi's Maradu Municipalities were built in violation of CRZ norms. File photo   -  The Hindu

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea of flat owners seeking a stay on demolition of four apartment complexes in Kochi’s Maradu Muncipality.

The apartments were built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and S Ravindra Bhat dismissed the plea of flat owners, who have also challenged the legality of a panel which had recommended demolition of the four apartment complexes.

The apex court had on Friday directed the demolition of the flats within 138 days, a timeline given by the Kerala government. It had asked the state to pay Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to each flat owner within four weeks.

